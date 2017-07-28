Newsvine

Tampa Jack

About I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. The pig likes it, and besides, you'll get dirty. George Bernard Shaw Articles: 138 Seeds: 209 Comments: 9939 Since: May 2009

A New Home for Newsvine photographers

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tampa Jack View Original Article: PhotoVineCafe
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 12:13 PM
Discuss:

Good-by Newsvine - Hello PhotoVine Cafe.

I have to say I'm saddened to witness Newsvine go out of business, especially given that I've been a member here for a decade. Still, live goes on. I've made many friends and had the pleasure of viewing and discussing with NV's photographers an untold number of wonderful photos. And truthfully I know I was going to miss camaraderie all this. So, with that in mind I built a new home / website for Newsvine photographers.

I invite all NV's photographers to check out photovinecafe.com. It's my hope that you'll find it a suitable 'new home' for all who soon be NV expatriates. Give it a test-drive and maybe post a photo or two or comment on others photos. One major plus - there are no Nations. Yea!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor