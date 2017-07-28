A New Home for Newsvine photographers

Good-by Newsvine - Hello PhotoVine Cafe.

I have to say I'm saddened to witness Newsvine go out of business, especially given that I've been a member here for a decade. Still, live goes on. I've made many friends and had the pleasure of viewing and discussing with NV's photographers an untold number of wonderful photos. And truthfully I know I was going to miss camaraderie all this. So, with that in mind I built a new home / website for Newsvine photographers.

I invite all NV's photographers to check out photovinecafe.com. It's my hope that you'll find it a suitable 'new home' for all who soon be NV expatriates. Give it a test-drive and maybe post a photo or two or comment on others photos. One major plus - there are no Nations. Yea!