Former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehnerpulled no punches when criticizing his former congressional colleague Ted Cruz Wednesday, calling him “Lucifer in the flesh.”

Boehner made a face when asked about the presidential candidate during an event at Stanford University, reports The Stanford Daily. “I have Democrat friends and Republican friends. I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life,” he replied.