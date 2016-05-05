Newsvine

Tutorial Shows You How to Totally Transform a Sunset in Lightroom

Article Photo

There’s an ongoing debate about how much is too much when it comes to post-processing landscape images. But if you’re okay with taking a subtle sunset shot and completely transforming it in Lightroom, this tutorial is one of the most comprehensive step-by-step guides we’ve seen.

The video was put together by YouTuber YuriFineart, and it’s probably not one you’ll want to watch at work since it’s a full 44 minutes long. But it’s not long for no reason. Each adjustment is explained and done in real-time, so you can follow along and see how every tool in Lightroom works.

If you’re new-ish to using Adobe Lightroom, the tutorial will be useful for that reason alone: learning how to use each tool. It’s also a good reminder that, sometimes, post-processing is a lot of trial and error.

