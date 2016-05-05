Conservative Site Calls for Confirmation of SCOTUS Nominee Merrick Garland - NBC News

Hours after Donald Trump became the likely GOP nominee, the conservative website RedState urged the Senate to confirm President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.

Site managing editor Leon Wolf argued that Trump can't beat likely Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton — and warned that she would chose somebody more liberal than Garland.

"Republicans must know that there is absolutely no chance that we will win the White House in 2016 now. They must also know that we are likely to lose the Senate as well. So the choices, essentially, are to confirm Garland and have another bite at the apple in a decade, or watch as President Clinton nominates someone who is radically more leftist and 10-15 years younger, and we are in no position to stop it," Wolf wrote on RedState.