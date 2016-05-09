Louis CK Explains Why He's Quit the Internet

Louis CK has a long, complex and hilarious history of interacting with modern technology. But now he’s decided to quit the internet.

In an interview with Conan O’Brien, he explained that he’s “grown up” and realized that his constant staring at a phone was straining his familial relationships. So he had his daughter impose a parental lock on the internet for all his devices, and now he hasn’t looked at the web for over a month.

How’s it going? He has to ask people questions, which he says is “fun.” He’s read Pride and Prejudice, which is “good.” And his 10-year-old daughter is proud of him for cutting himself free of the internet.

Which all sounds pretty great. But the big question is: Fancy trying it yourself?