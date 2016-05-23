New husband asks for divorce on wedding night

The honeymoon did not last long for a Saudi bride whose new husband told her "minutes" after their wedding ceremony that the marriage was over.... His reason? The new bride reportedly refused to get off her cellphone. A relative says that the newlyweds went to the hotel room they had booked, but the bride ignored the groom when he tried to talk to her and ignored his attempts to "become more intimate." She stopped ignoring him long enough to tell him, after he asked what she was so busy with, that she was responding to congratulatory messages from friends on her phone.

The final straw? The groom reportedly asked his bride to take a break from replying and she refused; he then reportedly asked her if her friends were more important than he was, and she responded in the affirmative. After the inevitable fight that ensued, he told her he wanted a divorce, and left. Initially, the divorce case that was filed was referred to a "reconciliation committee," but after the groom refused to reconcile, the couple divorced.