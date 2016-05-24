How to shoot straight into the morning sun

Here's a photo I took this morning shooting straight into the rising Sun in a cloudless sky. To accomplish this I maneuvered to compose the picture as I liked and then placed the sun behind the tree in the foreground to avoid totally washed out results. Pretty simple, right?

Still, when I looked at the photo at home the results weren't very pleasing. The sky was a washed-out white and the trees and the foreground were in dark shadows, the result being almost a black and white silhouette look. Now I guess I should say here that this photo was taken with my Note 4 cell phone. And that I subsequently ran the photo through Adobe Lightroom Mobile app on my cellphone, which I must say did a wonderful job recovering the highlights and shadows. I finished up by slightly cropping the photo and adding a subtle vignette. The results... Pretty darn good for a photo taken with cell phone and edited with a downloadable app. I hope you like the results.