Now you can quickly correct perspective in a photograph with precision and control using the new Transform Panel, Guided Upright tool. and Offset sliders. Watch as Julieanne demonstrates how to manually position guides to automatically correct converging vertical and horizontal lines in images which can then be repositioned within the canvas area.
Quickly correct perspective in a photograph with precision and control using the new Guided Upright tool in Lightroom
Thu Jun 9, 2016 5:51 AM
