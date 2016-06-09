One last reflection - in Red

When shooting reflections recently I happened upon this 'Free Little Library' box hanging on the wall of a downtown building. It's only about two and a half tall, just roomy enough for a handful of books, and I was intrigued by the brass placard that read "Take a Book - Leave a book." It was only as I maneuvered about for a good angle (which meant one that didn't include my own reflection) that I noticed the sunlit red flowers mirrored in the glass, matching almost perfectly the bright red color of the box. I remember thinking How Lucky Can a Guy Be. In any event, if every picture tells a story then this is a neat little all American small town story. I hope you like it.