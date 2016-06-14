Poll: Clinton Eats Away at Trump's Lead Among Men, White Voters

Hillary Clinton made history last week when she became the first woman to represent a major political party as the presumptive Democratic nominee. Her good week got even better when President Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed her.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, received quite a bit of negative attention from inside his own party, including a few Republicans walking away from their previous endorsements of him.

Influence of the events of the past week is evident in the most recent NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Election Tracking Poll, which shows Clinton leading Trump by 7 points, 49 percent to 42 percent. The poll was conducted online June 6 through June 12 among 9,355 adults who say they are registered to vote.

Clinton's gains over the past two weeks in the tracking poll are coming from increases in support among moderates, men and white voters. She narrowed Trump's margin among men and white voters from double digits in last week's poll to single digits this week. Clinton picked up 7 points among moderate voters this week and now leads Trump 58 percent to 33 percent among them.

Trump's margin among male voters dropped from 14 points last week to 9 points this week and he now leads Clinton 51 percent to 42 percent. His 13-point margin among white voters last week also shrank to 9 points this week. White voters now favor Trump to Clinton 50 percent to 41 percent.