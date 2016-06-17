32 Shooting & Planning Tips To Instantly Improve Your Landscape Photos

Article By Jimmy McIntyre

I absolutely love landscape photography. I’m never more comfortable than when I’m surrounded by nature’s beauty with my camera. Over the years I’ve made a lot of errors, many of which I’ve learned from, and have hopefully improved my whole landscape shooting experience.

LBeing a full time photographer, I need to maximise my chance of coming out with the best possible image. In this article, I share with you 32 shooting & planning tips that have drastically improved my landscape photos. I hope you find some useful too, and enjoy the read.