A 35-year-old man from Wisconsin was enjoying his day off from work recently when a text suddenly appeared in his inbox. “Hunny please grab milk and lunch meet on your way home,” read the message. Given that the man, who goes by the name of velakskin, was already at home, and given that he didn’t recognize the number, he figured that the sender had obviously contacted the wrong person. Despite repeatedly trying to convince them of this however, the sender refused to believe that they weren’t talking to Jess, their own 18-year-old daughter. And as you can see below, things escalated pretty quickly…
Angry Mom Accidentally Texts 35-Year-Old Guy Instead Of Her Daughter, And Things Escalate Quickly
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Apr 28, 2017 4:31 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment