B is for Bianchi.

Recently I took Bianchi, the hot little Italian model that lives with me, in for her annual checkup. Normally she likes life in the fast lane. But as of late she seemed to be getting tired way too often and, I found to my dismay, hard to handle. Worst, she was starting to act a little cranky...not not up to her usual speed. Sadly, she was slowly developing a bad attitude which I had to brake. So into the shop she went.

Today I picked Bianchi up, and I have to say I was definitely happy to see her again. But right from the get-go she started getting a little demanding. Alas, I probably shouldn't complain as she's always been geared that way. We no sooner got outside when Bianchi spoke up. 'Look, she said, 'it's a gorgeous day and I've been cooped up all week. I need the fast lane again...I want to feel the warmth of the Sun on my body. Take me to the beach!

Her wish was my command. There was nothing I could do but obey.

So off we went. Right away I could tell how my hot little Italian models' spirit was much improved. Bianchi was happy again, back to her freewheeling ways. And soon we were rolling along together, hand in hand, headed to the beach. Life is good!