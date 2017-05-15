Check Out This Mesmerizing Timelapse of the Night Sky Above Hawaii

Telescopes dot the cloudless top of the dry volcano Mauna Kea in Hawaii, Earth’s tallest mountain from its underwater base to its peak. Its night skies, free of artificial light, are a resource disappearing across the planet in the face of light pollution.

This new video comes as part of the SKYGLOW project, which seeks to capture footage of some of North America’s remaining dark sky locations. These are places whose skies haven’t been washed out by light from human activity, where you still see the stars or the glow of the Milky Way galaxy.