C is for Critters

By Tampa Jack
Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:17 AM
Casual photos of various Florida Critters.

Nearby sign said "Please Don't Molest the Gators."

No Problem...

8-9 foot gator sleeping in the sun.

Swamp deer well camouflaged in the dapple light. Didn't seem to be bothered At All by my presence 15 feet away.

Canada goose stop to pose for me as evening approached.

Here they waddle off as night falls.

