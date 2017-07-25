Hello from Hawaii (or D is for Develop)

Here's a photo that my daughter sent me from from the island of Maui while on vacation. I have no clue to the exact location on Maui where it was taken, but I was rather 'taken' with it and I thought I'd share it. The photo was sent by her text app (taken with an iPhone 6) so the photo was downsized in the process and the resolution suffers greatly as a result. Nevertheless, I think it's a pretty cool photo.

The first photo is exactly how I received it. The highlights are well exposed, but the dark areas definitely needed a little help. In the second photo I used Lightroom to open up the shadows a bit and reduce noise. The third is, well, my interpretation of the scene with warmer shadows and highlights.

The moral of the story is that taking a couple of minutes to run your photos through photo processing software like LR (or even Google's Snapseed) can help bring your photos to life, even downsized jpegs like this one. With that said, I can't wait to get my hands on the original. :-)