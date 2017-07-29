For all the Newsvine newbies that weren't here at the beginning, this is how great Newsvine used to be.

https://rapidreload.newsvine.com/_news/2009/08/28/3202149-should-sexual-predators-suffer-the-death-penalty

Above is a link to a story I authored on Newsvine back in August of 2009 entitled "Should Sexual Predators suffer the Death Penalty?" You should read it. It's jam-packed with cogent Thoughts by smart people who commented in length on the subject of the death penalty. In the beginning it was possible to have intelligent conversations with people of all stripes and political philosophies without the rancor and hate that we have becomed so accustomed to seeing these days on newsvine - long before the trolls invaded and Nations concept split us apart. Read the story and the comments. See for yourself how wonderful and thought-provoking Newsvine was before it all went downhill. This is what you missed out on - one of the best websites ever put together for every- day people for people to express their thoughts and ideas on the important subjects of the day. That's the newsvine that I will remember and miss.