SNL's 'Weekend Update' Returns to Help Make Sense of This Crazy Summer - NBC News

"Saturday Night Live" is sending "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che on a special assignment to host a four-week prime-time summer series covering news events before the show returns in the fall.

The half-hour "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" will air live at 9 p.m. ET for the next four Thursdays on NBC.

"It hasn't even been three months since "SNL's" season finale, but it feels like a lifetime given the current, crazed news cycle.

Consider just some of the events the show wasn’t on air to poke fun at: Trump's "covfefe" tweetJames Comey’s congressional testimony, news of Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner meeting with a Russian lawyerChris Christie's beach trip, the GOP’s failed attempt to repeal ObamacareO.J. Simpson being granted paroleSean Spicer's departure, and the rise and fall of Anthony Scaramucci.

