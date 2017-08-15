Why is Trump reluctant to call the terrorist attack in Charlottesville Virginia by its true name - Radical alt-right Terrorism.

For years leaders in the Alt-right movement, including president Trump, criticized President Obama for refusing to call terrorist attacks by ISIS or Al-Qaeda "Radical Islamic Terrorism." And yet there have been a number of Radical Alt-right Terrorist attacks in the US in recent years, including Timothy McVeigh's bombing of the Oklahoma City Federal Building that killed 168 people and injured hundreds more including children, the assassination of Dr. George tiller as he was attending church, and Eric Rudolph's bombing of Centennial Park in Atlanta along with numerous abortion clinics bombings he was responsible for. These were all horrific "Radical Alt-Rright Terrorist" attacks!

Now would would be the right time for republicans and others on the right with the moral courage to man-up, to label these terrorist attacks for what they actually are - Radical Alt-Right Terrorism.