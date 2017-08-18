Thank you to Fletch for helping get PhotoVineCafe up and running.

I want to take a moment to publicly give a much deserved shout-out and a thank you to Fletch. His unwavering support in helping Photovinecafe make the successful start it has as a site for soon to be Newsvine expat photographers has been of immeasurable help, this despite his rather modest comments to the contrary elsewhere here on NV. Fletch has, without being asked, unselfishly spread the word and promoted the site, and along with agreeing to become a moderator and beta tester for PhotoVineCafe he has posted numerous photos and photography related news articles.

Thank you Fletch. Your help and support has not gone unnoticed and is very much appreciated.

Jack.