The Red Blues Piano - PhotoVineCafe

I like the oblique angle of the keyboard/piano here, which I think

makes for a more interesting and dynamic photo. Source

Identical scene - but different feeling created by the B&W,

wouldn't you agree?

Which photo do you like better?

I've been so busy getting PhotoVineCafe up and running the past few weeks that I've neglected to post any photos here on NV. Time to remedy that;

In St. Pete there's a little blues bar the locals frequent. It's a 'listening' bar, where blues aficionados stop in to enjoy the music. Talking is frowned upon while the bands are on stage and any patron who violate this cardinal rule is likely to receive a 'Shh' from nearby tables. In one corner of the stage sits a baby grand, bathed in the garish glow of red stage lights.

