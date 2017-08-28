Newsvine

Tampa Jack

About I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. The pig likes it, and besides, you'll get dirty. George Bernard Shaw Articles: 142 Seeds: 210 Comments: 9983 Since: May 2009

The Red Blues Piano - PhotoVineCafe

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Tampa Jack
Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

I like the oblique angle of the keyboard/piano here, which I think
makes for a more interesting and dynamic photo.

Source
Article Photo

Identical scene - but different feeling created by the B&W,
wouldn't you agree?
Which photo do you like better?

I've been so busy getting PhotoVineCafe up and running the past few weeks that I've neglected to post any photos here on NV. Time to remedy that;

In St. Pete there's a little blues bar the locals frequent. It's a 'listening' bar, where blues aficionados stop in to enjoy the music. Talking is frowned upon while the bands are on stage and any patron who violate this cardinal rule is likely to receive a 'Shh' from nearby tables. In one corner of the stage sits a baby grand, bathed in the garish glow of red stage lights.

View these photos and 150 more posted by your NV photo friends at PhotoVineCafe. Better yet - join the Cafe and start posting your own photos. Really, why wait for NV to shutter it doors.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor